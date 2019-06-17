Home › Iraq Oil Report › Iraq’s ‘Mother Teresa’ in stable condition after being hit by car in Baghdad

Iraq’s ‘Mother Teresa’ in stable condition after being hit by car in Baghdad

2019/06/17 | 21:35



Ms Edwar was hit by a car after giving a speech last Friday during a protest over the massacre of 1,700 Iraqi soldiers by ISIS at Camp Speicher, where she called for an investigation into the fall of Mosul to the extremist militants.



“She is due to leave Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Baghdad after having undergone an operation for a fracture to her leg,” Suhaila Al Asam, a women’s rights activist who was with Ms Edwar in hospital, told The National on Sunday.



