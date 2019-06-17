Home › Iraq Oil Report › Mortar attack on Iraqi base home to US troops; no casualties

Mortar attack on Iraqi base home to US troops; no casualties

2019/06/17 | 21:35



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Qassim Abdul-Zahra reports for AP:Militants in Iraq fired three mortar shells early Saturday into an air base just north of Baghdad where American trainers are present, causing no casualties, the Iraqi military said.The military statement said the attack on Balad air base caused small fires in bushes on the base, which were extinguished immediately.The attack comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East between the United States and Iran, which ratcheted up on Thursday after suspected attacks on two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Iran has denied involvement.Click here for the entire story