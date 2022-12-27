Iraq's border guards proceeded with deployment near Turkey, Iran frontier: official

"The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi armed forces, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, is adamant: the border guards will be in charge of zero line," he added, "the detachments will be distributed over an area of 650 squared kilometers." (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's border guards are set about stationing at the frontiers of the Kurdistan region with Turkey and Iran, spokesperson to the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi armed forces, Major-General Yehya Rasool, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency on Tuesday."The border guards are directly under the command of the interior ministry.It has proceeded with the duty of handling the borders with the Kurdistan region," Rasool said, "the Peshmerga forces have a different mission."Rasool said that the deployment of the border guards has been taking place under direct supervision from the interior minister, Abdul-Amir al-Shammari."The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi armed forces, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, is adamant: the border guards will be in charge of zero line," he added, "the detachments will be distributed over an area of 650 squared kilometers."

