Iraqi president arrives in Erbil flanked by a group of ministers

2022/12/27 | 22:44 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid arrived in the Kurdistan region's capital city, Erbil, flanked by a high-level delegation from Baghdad on Tuesday.The region's minister of interior, Rebar Ahmed, headed the president's reception ceremony on the tarmacs of the Erbil international airport.President Rashid is accompanied by the federal ministers of culture, migration, and water resources, as well as the secretary-general of Iraq's legislative body.After the Erbil visit, the president will be heading to the governorate of Nineveh as a part of a tour of different Iraqi governorates.

