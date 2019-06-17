Kuwaiti Emir to visit Baghdad Wednesday

2019/06/17 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Kuwait's Emir
Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber will visit Baghdad on Wednesday, the Iraqi foreign
ministry said in a statement.The Kuwaiti Emir
is set to meet the Iraqi president, ministers and deputies,” an Iraqi
diplomatic official said in a press statement.
Kuwait's Emir
Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber will visit Baghdad on Wednesday, the Iraqi foreign
ministry said in a statement.The Kuwaiti Emir
is set to meet the Iraqi president, ministers and deputies,” an Iraqi
diplomatic official said in a press statement.