عربي | كوردى


Kuwaiti Emir to visit Baghdad Wednesday

Kuwaiti Emir to visit Baghdad Wednesday
2019/06/17 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Kuwait's Emir

Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber will visit Baghdad on Wednesday, the Iraqi foreign

ministry said in a statement.The Kuwaiti Emir

is set to meet the Iraqi president, ministers and deputies,” an Iraqi

diplomatic official said in a press statement.
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW