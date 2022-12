2022/12/28 | 00:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, extended condolences to the family of Kurdish historian Azad Obeid who passed away earlier today, Tuesday.President Barzani praised the struggles of the history professor at Erbil's Saladin University, stressing that his nationalism and academic contributions will be "alive forever".