Home › Baghdad Post › Egypt's former Brotherhood Pres. Morsi dies in court of heart attack

Egypt's former Brotherhood Pres. Morsi dies in court of heart attack

2019/06/17 | 21:55



Brotherhood leader who rose to office in the country’s first free elections in



2012 and was ousted a year later by the military, collapsed in court during a



trial and died Monday, state TV and his family said.The 67-year-old Morsi had just addressed the court, speaking



from the glass cage he is kept in during sessions and warning that he had “many



secrets” he could reveal, a judicial official said. A few minutes afterward, he



collapsed, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was



not authorized to talk to the press.State TV said Morsi died before he could be taken to the



hospital.Morsi has been in prison undergoing multiple trials ever



since the military ousted him in July 2013 and launched a massive crackdown on



his Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamists. Monday’s session was part of a



retrial, being held inside Cairo’s Tora Prison, on charges of espionage with



the Palestinian Hamas militant group.Morsi’s son, Ahmed, confirmed the death of his father in a



Facebook post.Mohammed Sudan, leading member of the Muslim Brotherhood in



London, described Morsi’s death as “premeditated murder” saying that the former



president was banned from receiving medicine or visits and there was little



information about his health condition.The judicial official said Morsi had asked to speak to the



court during the session. The judge permitted it, and Morsi gave a speech



saying he had “many secrets” that, if he told them, he would be released, but



he added that he wasn’t telling them because it would harm Egypt’s national



security.A spokesman for the Interior Ministry did not answer calls



seeking comment.Morsi was a longtime senior figure in Egypt’s most powerful



Islamist group, the Muslim Brotherhood. He was elected in 2012, held a year



after an Arab Spring uprising ousted Egypt’s longtime authoritarian leader



Hosni Mubarak. His Muslim Brotherhood also held a majority in parliament.The military, led by then-Defense Minister Abdel Fattah al-Sisi,



ousted Morsi after massive protests against the Brotherhood’s domination of



power. Sisi was subsequently elected president and has waged a massive crackdown



on Islamists and other opponents since.Since Morsi’s ouster, Egypt’s government has declared the



Brotherhood a terrorist organization and largely crushed it with a heavy



crackdown. Tens of thousands of Egyptians have been arrested since 2013, mainly



Islamists but secular activists who were behind the 2011 uprising.He has been sentenced to 20 years after being convicted of



ordering Brotherhood members to break up a protest against him, resulting in



deaths. An earlier death sentence was overturned. Multiple cases are still



pending.Morsi was held in a special wing in the sprawling Tora



detention complex nicknamed Scorpion Prison. Rights groups say its poor



conditions fall far below Egyptian and international standards.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Egypt’s former president, Mohammed Morsi, the MuslimBrotherhood leader who rose to office in the country’s first free elections in2012 and was ousted a year later by the military, collapsed in court during atrial and died Monday, state TV and his family said.The 67-year-old Morsi had just addressed the court, speakingfrom the glass cage he is kept in during sessions and warning that he had “manysecrets” he could reveal, a judicial official said. A few minutes afterward, hecollapsed, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasnot authorized to talk to the press.State TV said Morsi died before he could be taken to thehospital.Morsi has been in prison undergoing multiple trials eversince the military ousted him in July 2013 and launched a massive crackdown onhis Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamists. Monday’s session was part of aretrial, being held inside Cairo’s Tora Prison, on charges of espionage withthe Palestinian Hamas militant group.Morsi’s son, Ahmed, confirmed the death of his father in aFacebook post.Mohammed Sudan, leading member of the Muslim Brotherhood inLondon, described Morsi’s death as “premeditated murder” saying that the formerpresident was banned from receiving medicine or visits and there was littleinformation about his health condition.The judicial official said Morsi had asked to speak to thecourt during the session. The judge permitted it, and Morsi gave a speechsaying he had “many secrets” that, if he told them, he would be released, buthe added that he wasn’t telling them because it would harm Egypt’s nationalsecurity.A spokesman for the Interior Ministry did not answer callsseeking comment.Morsi was a longtime senior figure in Egypt’s most powerfulIslamist group, the Muslim Brotherhood. He was elected in 2012, held a yearafter an Arab Spring uprising ousted Egypt’s longtime authoritarian leaderHosni Mubarak. His Muslim Brotherhood also held a majority in parliament.The military, led by then-Defense Minister Abdel Fattah al-Sisi,ousted Morsi after massive protests against the Brotherhood’s domination ofpower. Sisi was subsequently elected president and has waged a massive crackdownon Islamists and other opponents since.Since Morsi’s ouster, Egypt’s government has declared theBrotherhood a terrorist organization and largely crushed it with a heavycrackdown. Tens of thousands of Egyptians have been arrested since 2013, mainlyIslamists but secular activists who were behind the 2011 uprising.He has been sentenced to 20 years after being convicted ofordering Brotherhood members to break up a protest against him, resulting indeaths. An earlier death sentence was overturned. Multiple cases are stillpending.Morsi was held in a special wing in the sprawling Toradetention complex nicknamed Scorpion Prison. Rights groups say its poorconditions fall far below Egyptian and international standards.