Egypt's former Brotherhood Pres. Morsi dies in court of heart attack
2019/06/17 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Egypt’s former president, Mohammed Morsi, the Muslim

Brotherhood leader who rose to office in the country’s first free elections in

2012 and was ousted a year later by the military, collapsed in court during a

trial and died Monday, state TV and his family said.The 67-year-old Morsi had just addressed the court, speaking

from the glass cage he is kept in during sessions and warning that he had “many

secrets” he could reveal, a judicial official said. A few minutes afterward, he

collapsed, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was

not authorized to talk to the press.State TV said Morsi died before he could be taken to the

hospital.Morsi has been in prison undergoing multiple trials ever

since the military ousted him in July 2013 and launched a massive crackdown on

his Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamists. Monday’s session was part of a

retrial, being held inside Cairo’s Tora Prison, on charges of espionage with

the Palestinian Hamas militant group.Morsi’s son, Ahmed, confirmed the death of his father in a

Facebook post.Mohammed Sudan, leading member of the Muslim Brotherhood in

London, described Morsi’s death as “premeditated murder” saying that the former

president was banned from receiving medicine or visits and there was little

information about his health condition.The judicial official said Morsi had asked to speak to the

court during the session. The judge permitted it, and Morsi gave a speech

saying he had “many secrets” that, if he told them, he would be released, but

he added that he wasn’t telling them because it would harm Egypt’s national

security.A spokesman for the Interior Ministry did not answer calls

seeking comment.Morsi was a longtime senior figure in Egypt’s most powerful

Islamist group, the Muslim Brotherhood. He was elected in 2012, held a year

after an Arab Spring uprising ousted Egypt’s longtime authoritarian leader

Hosni Mubarak. His Muslim Brotherhood also held a majority in parliament.The military, led by then-Defense Minister Abdel Fattah al-Sisi,

ousted Morsi after massive protests against the Brotherhood’s domination of

power. Sisi was subsequently elected president and has waged a massive crackdown

on Islamists and other opponents since.Since Morsi’s ouster, Egypt’s government has declared the

Brotherhood a terrorist organization and largely crushed it with a heavy

crackdown. Tens of thousands of Egyptians have been arrested since 2013, mainly

Islamists but secular activists who were behind the 2011 uprising.He has been sentenced to 20 years after being convicted of

ordering Brotherhood members to break up a protest against him, resulting in

deaths. An earlier death sentence was overturned. Multiple cases are still

pending.Morsi was held in a special wing in the sprawling Tora

detention complex nicknamed Scorpion Prison. Rights groups say its poor

conditions fall far below Egyptian and international standards.



