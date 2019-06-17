Designate IRGC, Houthis to increase pressure on Iran

2019/06/17 | 22:30
Abdel Aziz Aluwaisheg
As
Germany and Japan were not able to persuade Iran to climb down from its
collision course with the international community, it is important to consider
the next steps to avoid war and at the same time bring Tehran to the
negotiating table to discuss the concerns of its neighbors and the world at
large.The failure of last week’s visits to Iran by the Japanese prime
minister and German foreign minister is by now quite evident. Iran did not
respond to calls for negotiations and restraint, but instead escalated its
confrontation with the US and the international community with further attacks
on international shipping and missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia.
It has also announced that it plans to breach limits on its uranium stockpile
in the near future and increase enrichment levels.Last Wednesday, the Houthis attacked Abha Airport, injuring 26
civilians — an attack labeled by the New York-based Human Rights Watch as a
possible war crime. On Thursday, two oil tankers, one Japanese and one
Norwegian, were attacked in international waters, “almost certainly” by Iran’s
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The attacks coincided with German and
Japanese attempts to defuse the situation. Later in the week, Saudi defenses
intercepted several drone attacks against civilian targets in southern Saudi Arabia,
including one over the city of Abha. The Houthis have claimed responsibility
for these and hundreds of other missile and drone attacks, which they have
stepped up to coincide with the attacks on international shipping in the Gulf
region. Last month, similar attacks were launched against oil tankers off the
UAE coast and an oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia.No one is sure what route Iran will follow next; whether they are
trying to start a war through these provocations, or using the threat of war to
pressure the US to change its sanctions and “maximum pressure” policy. Either
way, Iran’s high stakes brinkmanship could lead to a military confrontation.Assuming that the current low-intensity conflict continues, there
is a needed to adopt a long-term approach to produce the desired results,
including changing Iran’s behavior to ensure it lives within its borders like a
normal state and according to the principles of international law and the UN
Charter.The first step is to strengthen the global consensus against
Iran’s support for terrorism. The international community was able to unite to
fight Daesh and Al-Qaeda. A similar approach should be followed to outlaw the
IRGC globally, as the US and a few other countries have done. The Global
Coalition Against Daesh, led by the US, included scores of countries — by no
means every country, but it embodied a consensus that enabled it to act against
Daesh. The attacks against oil tankers are clear acts of terrorism and should
move skeptics to designate the IRGC as a terrorist enterprise and its leaders
as terrorists.Similarly, the Houthis have committed acts of terror and, in some
cases, war crimes. Providing the Houthis with missiles and drones and training
the militiamen to use them against civilians are also acts of terror and in
clear violation of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, including 2216 of
April 2015, which was adopted under Chapter VII of the UN Charter. In some
cases, the indiscriminate use of ballistic missiles and drones by Houthi
militias, and their attacks against civilian targets, could constitute war
crimes.A
global move to designate the Houthi militia as a terrorist group is warranted.
Already, the UNSC has imposed sanctions against individual Houthi leaders, but
the recent systematic attacks targeting civilians and civilian structures in
Saudi Arabia have proved that the whole Houthi enterprise is terrorist in
nature, i.e., deliberately using violence against civilians to achieve
political goals.After legally designating the IRGC and the Houthis as terrorist
groups, the international community’s next step should be to follow the example
of the Global Coalition Against Daesh. UNSC resolutions 2249 and 2253 and
similar instruments have provided the framework under which the international
community has dealt with Daesh, Al-Qaeda and similar designated organizations.
They were mostly unanimously adopted, sometimes issued under Chapter VII of the
Charter, and called upon all UN member states to redouble their efforts against
these groups. That framework provided the international community, collectively
or through coalitions of interested parties, to go after these terrorist
enterprises. Depriving them of funds is an important step in this framework.
Through the coordinated work of central banks, finance ministries and security
organizations, channels of funding are gradually disrupted and terrorists are
starved of the money need to carry out their activities.The counter-terrorism framework exists and functions fairly well,
and it could be adapted to deal with the IRGC and its proxies in the region,
including the Houthi militias. All that is needed is the designation of a
particular group as a terrorist organization.The IRGC is a mammoth enterprise compared to Daesh or Al-Qaeda
and, as such, it would be a difficult undertaking to stop its activities, but
enough pressure could be put on its leaders to disabuse them of the idea that
they can achieve their goals by attacking international shipping, oil
pipelines, airports or other civilian targets. Hopefully, this would push them
and Iran into accepting calls for negotiations and to discuss the underlying
reasons for the US sanctions.
