Designate IRGC, Houthis to increase pressure on Iran

2019/06/17 | 22:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Abdel Aziz AluwaishegAsGermany and Japan were not able to persuade Iran to climb down from itscollision course with the international community, it is important to considerthe next steps to avoid war and at the same time bring Tehran to thenegotiating table to discuss the concerns of its neighbors and the world atlarge.The failure of last week’s visits to Iran by the Japanese primeminister and German foreign minister is by now quite evident. Iran did notrespond to calls for negotiations and restraint, but instead escalated itsconfrontation with the US and the international community with further attackson international shipping and missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia.It has also announced that it plans to breach limits on its uranium stockpilein the near future and increase enrichment levels.Last Wednesday, the Houthis attacked Abha Airport, injuring 26civilians — an attack labeled by the New York-based Human Rights Watch as apossible war crime. On Thursday, two oil tankers, one Japanese and oneNorwegian, were attacked in international waters, “almost certainly” by Iran’sIslamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The attacks coincided with German andJapanese attempts to defuse the situation. Later in the week, Saudi defensesintercepted several drone attacks against civilian targets in southern Saudi Arabia,including one over the city of Abha. The Houthis have claimed responsibilityfor these and hundreds of other missile and drone attacks, which they havestepped up to coincide with the attacks on international shipping in the Gulfregion. Last month, similar attacks were launched against oil tankers off theUAE coast and an oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia.No one is sure what route Iran will follow next; whether they aretrying to start a war through these provocations, or using the threat of war topressure the US to change its sanctions and “maximum pressure” policy. Eitherway, Iran’s high stakes brinkmanship could lead to a military confrontation.Assuming that the current low-intensity conflict continues, thereis a needed to adopt a long-term approach to produce the desired results,including changing Iran’s behavior to ensure it lives within its borders like anormal state and according to the principles of international law and the UNCharter.The first step is to strengthen the global consensus againstIran’s support for terrorism. The international community was able to unite tofight Daesh and Al-Qaeda. A similar approach should be followed to outlaw theIRGC globally, as the US and a few other countries have done. The GlobalCoalition Against Daesh, led by the US, included scores of countries — by nomeans every country, but it embodied a consensus that enabled it to act againstDaesh. The attacks against oil tankers are clear acts of terrorism and shouldmove skeptics to designate the IRGC as a terrorist enterprise and its leadersas terrorists.Similarly, the Houthis have committed acts of terror and, in somecases, war crimes. Providing the Houthis with missiles and drones and trainingthe militiamen to use them against civilians are also acts of terror and inclear violation of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, including 2216 ofApril 2015, which was adopted under Chapter VII of the UN Charter. In somecases, the indiscriminate use of ballistic missiles and drones by Houthimilitias, and their attacks against civilian targets, could constitute warcrimes.Aglobal move to designate the Houthi militia as a terrorist group is warranted.Already, the UNSC has imposed sanctions against individual Houthi leaders, butthe recent systematic attacks targeting civilians and civilian structures inSaudi Arabia have proved that the whole Houthi enterprise is terrorist innature, i.e., deliberately using violence against civilians to achievepolitical goals.After legally designating the IRGC and the Houthis as terroristgroups, the international community’s next step should be to follow the exampleof the Global Coalition Against Daesh. UNSC resolutions 2249 and 2253 andsimilar instruments have provided the framework under which the internationalcommunity has dealt with Daesh, Al-Qaeda and similar designated organizations.They were mostly unanimously adopted, sometimes issued under Chapter VII of theCharter, and called upon all UN member states to redouble their efforts againstthese groups. That framework provided the international community, collectivelyor through coalitions of interested parties, to go after these terroristenterprises. Depriving them of funds is an important step in this framework.Through the coordinated work of central banks, finance ministries and securityorganizations, channels of funding are gradually disrupted and terrorists arestarved of the money need to carry out their activities.The counter-terrorism framework exists and functions fairly well,and it could be adapted to deal with the IRGC and its proxies in the region,including the Houthi militias. All that is needed is the designation of aparticular group as a terrorist organization.The IRGC is a mammoth enterprise compared to Daesh or Al-Qaedaand, as such, it would be a difficult undertaking to stop its activities, butenough pressure could be put on its leaders to disabuse them of the idea thatthey can achieve their goals by attacking international shipping, oilpipelines, airports or other civilian targets. Hopefully, this would push themand Iran into accepting calls for negotiations and to discuss the underlyingreasons for the US sanctions.