Turkey renews airstrikes on northern Iraq

2022/12/29 | 03:48 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- No details regarding the possible damage or causalities of the Turkish attacks have been released so far.

On December 12th, local witnesses reported that Turkey carried out an airstrike against the PKK positions in Iraq's Duhok. Turkish attacks were conducted on PKK positions in Jabal Matin in Al-Amadiya.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.



Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

The PKK is recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, the European Union, and the United States.



Ankara accuses the European countries and Washington of supporting the group despite being on their terrorism lists.

Based on the news sources of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Turkey has established 58 military bases in the mountainous areas of this region in the past two and a half years.

MP/IRN84982841