"Amani" on the Central Concert Hall

2019/06/17 | 23:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad - INA
The Department of Culture and Youth Arts, Department of Cinema and Theater, in cooperation with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, on Monday held an initiative to present the documentary film "Amani" to the central hall of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in the presence of a number of academics, artists,
Director of the Department of Cinema in the Department of Culture, Dr. Mohammad Omar said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency that highlighting the documentary film for its humanitarian issues through the intersection between art and sports to produce creativity. Explaining that the initiative is a tribute to the champion of the spear games Amani Nassar, which raised the name of Iraq in the Arab and Asian forums.
