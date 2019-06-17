Home › INA › Al-Dulaimi: We seek to provide the necessary funding for the rehabilitation of the entire Al-Batira road

Al-Dulaimi: We seek to provide the necessary funding for the rehabilitation of the entire Al-Batira road

2019/06/17 | 23:10



Baghdad -INA







The Minister of Planning Nuri Sabah al-Dulaimi said on Monday that he sought to provide the necessary funding for the rehabilitation of the entire Al-Batera road in Maysan province, which has become known as the "road of death" due to the repeated incidents in the past period.







Al-Dulaimi said during a meeting with a number of MPs from Maysan province his request with the Ministry of Finance and related authorities to rehabilitate the road Bita which links the province of Maysan with the provinces of Diwaniyah Ziqar and Basra.







Stressing the importance of shortening routine through direct meetings between the concerned authorities in the local and central governments, to implement the project as soon as possible.



















