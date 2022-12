2022/12/29 | 19:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The US-led Coalition announced more than 300 operations against ISIS in Iraq and Syria in 2022.“313 military operations were conducted against the extremist organization in Iraq and Syria during 2022.” The Global Coalition said in a statement.“The joint operations totaled 108 in Syria and 191 in Iraq.”The statement added that no US soldiers were killed in those operations.