Unknown drone crashes in a remote area near Erbil
2022/12/29 | 21:18 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ An Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle (UAV) reportedly crashed in Erbil's Bahirka sub-district on Thursday evening.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the unknown UAV crashed in a remote area in Jazneekan near the capital city of the Kurdistan region.

The crash did not result in human or material losses, according to the source.

