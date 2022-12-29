Unknown drone crashes in a remote area near Erbil

2022/12/29 | 21:18 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ An Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle (UAV) reportedly crashed in Erbil's Bahirka sub-district on Thursday evening.
A source told Shafaq News Agency that the unknown UAV crashed in a remote area in Jazneekan near the capital city of the Kurdistan region.
The crash did not result in human or material losses, according to the source.
