2022/12/29 | 21:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Mass Group Holding has completed its purchase of a power plant in Romania on Tuesday (27th December).According to a statement from the administrator, Expert Insolventa SRL, the company has bought the Mintia thermal power plant (pictured) from Complexului Energetic Hunedoara SA for 91.2 million euro ($91 million) in a public […]

read more Iraqi Company Completes Purchase of Romanian Power Plant first appeared on Iraq Business News.