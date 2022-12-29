Brazilian football legend Pele dies at 82

2022/12/29 | 22:20 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Pele, the legendary Brazilian Football player who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history, died on Thursday at the age of 82.
The death of the only man to win the World Cup three times as a player was confirmed by his daughter Kely Nascimento on Instagram.
