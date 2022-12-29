CTG: the UAV that crashed near Erbil belongs to the Global Coalition

2022/12/29 | 22:20 - Source: Shafaq News



Earlier today, a source told Shafaq News Agency that an unknown UAV crashed in Erbil's Bahirka sub-district but caused no human or material losses.



A CTG statement said that the UAV crashed in the Jeeznican area in Bahirka at 1900 (Iraq time).



