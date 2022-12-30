Iraq Confirms November Oil Exports

2022/12/30 | 03:18 - Source: Iraq News

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for November of 99,868,029 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.329 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 3.282 million bpd exported in October.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 97,204,696 barrels, while exports from the Kirkuk fields through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 2,363,020 barrels.

While not explicitly stated by the Ministry, these figures seem to imply that exports by road to Jordan totalled 300,313 barrels for the month.

Revenues for the month were $8.190 billion.



The average price was $82.004 per barrel.

October's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)