Plans to Increase Oil Production at Rumaila

2022/12/30 | 05:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, has said that Iraq wants to increase production capacity of the giant Rumaila oilfield by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd).This would give it a potential output of 1.7 million bpd.He made the statement during his visit to to the field earlier this week, […]

