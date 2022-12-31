2022/12/31 | 05:06 - Source: Iraq News

Kuwait soccer team lose to Iraq in friendly game

BAGHDAD, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- The national football team of Kuwait lost to the Iraqi hosts 1-0 in a friendly match on Friday in the run-up to the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup.Ali Fayez scored the sole goal as early as in minute 9.The game, held at Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium, in Basra Governorate, southeast Iraq, gathered large number of spectators, notably Iraqi Minister of Youth and Sports Ahmad Mohammad Al Mubarqa'a, President of Kuwait Football Association Abdullah Al-Shaheen and President of Iraq Football Association Adnan Dirjal.The Blue are scheduled to wrap up their training camp, go back home and return to Iraq on January 4 just two days ahead of the start of the Arabian Gulf Cup.



