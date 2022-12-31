Turkish Firm installs Concrete Plants in Iraq

2022/12/31 | 05:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Turkish company Elkon has said it has completed the installation of three concrete batching plants in Iraq.The installations are located in Baghdad, Diwaniya and Kut: Baghdad: Elkomix-135 Quick Master Compact Concrete Plant commissioned in Baghdad produces 3.33 m³ of vibrated concrete in each cycle with the ELKON twinshaft mixer with a […]

