Unknown assailants attack the residence of a security officer in Baghdad, injuring his son

2022/12/31 | 16:58 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Unknown assailants reportedly hurled a defensive hand grenade at the residence of a security officer in the east of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Saturday.
A source told Shafaq News Agency that the officer's son sustained minor injuries from the attack, and the former filed a lawsuit against an unknown person.
