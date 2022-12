Unknown assailants attack the residence of a security officer in Baghdad, injuring his son

2022/12/31 | 16:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Unknown assailants reportedly hurled a defensive hand grenade at the residence of a security officer in the east of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Saturday.A source told Shafaq News Agency that the officer's son sustained minor injuries from the attack, and the former filed a lawsuit against an unknown person.