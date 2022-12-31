PM al-Sudani orders a "comprehensive assessment" for all top intelligence officers in Iraq

2022/12/31 | 19:32 - Source: Shafaq News



Al-Sudani, according to a readout issued by his bureau, headed a meeting of the National Commission for Intelligence Cooperation earlier today.



The meeting was attended by the national security advisor, the army's chief-of-staff, the deputy commander of the Joint Operations Command (JOC), and the heads of all Iraqi intelligence bodies.



The meeting touched upon the situation of the intelligence bodies in Iraq over the outgoing year and the room they have for development.



The attendees shed light on the priorities of this field of security action and the obstacles impeding its progress.



Al-Sudani ordered a complete assessment for all the commanders involved in the intelligence action in Iraq, stressing that it requires quality rather than quantity.



