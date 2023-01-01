Iraq mourns death of former Pope: his values remain

2023/01/01 | 00:22 - Source: Shafaq News



In a statement, Al-Sudani said, "The world sadly says goodbye to his Holiness, the former Pope Benedict XVI.



The late Pontiff dedicated his efforts to promote peace, love, and coexistence among people of various nations, religions, races, and human beliefs." "What we console us is that the values of these given people remain and that the approach of moderation has become an example due to their efforts and sincerity." Former Pope Benedict XVI has died, aged 95, almost a decade after he stood down because of ailing health.



He led the Catholic Church for fewer than eight years until, in 2013, he became the first Pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1415.



Benedict spent his final years at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery within the walls of the Vatican, where he passed away at 09:34 (08:34 GMT) on Saturday.



His successor Pope Francis will lead the funeral on 5 January.



The Vatican said the body of Pope Emeritus would be placed in St Peter's Basilica from 2 January for "the greeting of the faithful." (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani, mourned the death of former Pope Benedict XVI on Saturday, hailing his essential role in spreading peace.In a statement, Al-Sudani said, "The world sadly says goodbye to his Holiness, the former Pope Benedict XVI.The late Pontiff dedicated his efforts to promote peace, love, and coexistence among people of various nations, religions, races, and human beliefs." "What we console us is that the values of these given people remain and that the approach of moderation has become an example due to their efforts and sincerity." Former Pope Benedict XVI has died, aged 95, almost a decade after he stood down because of ailing health.He led the Catholic Church for fewer than eight years until, in 2013, he became the first Pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1415.Benedict spent his final years at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery within the walls of the Vatican, where he passed away at 09:34 (08:34 GMT) on Saturday.His successor Pope Francis will lead the funeral on 5 January.The Vatican said the body of Pope Emeritus would be placed in St Peter's Basilica from 2 January for "the greeting of the faithful."

Sponsored Links