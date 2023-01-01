2023/01/01 | 06:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- 89 investment projects worth over $2 billion have been implemented this year The implementation of investment projects in various sectors was one of the priorities of the Ninth Cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).In 2022, the implementation of 89 investment projects began, with a capital of 2 billion and 135 million and 418 […]

read more KRG Invested $2bn in 89 Investment Projects first appeared on Iraq Business News.