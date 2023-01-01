Blast outside Kabul's military airport, multiple casualties feared


2023/01/01 | 10:44 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ An explosion outside the military airport in Kabul on Sunday has caused multiple casualties, a spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry said.

"Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured," spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor told Reuters, adding that investigations are under way.

