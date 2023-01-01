KRG delegation to visit Baghdad soon, budget is on the agenda: source

2023/01/01 | 18:46 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will be visiting the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, soon to discuss a new agreement with the federal government, a source revealed on Sunday.The source told Shafaq News Agency that the meetings in Baghdad will touch on the budget bill, the region's share of the budget, and its entitlements in Mohammad Shia al-sudani's cabinet.The delegation includes the ministers of finance, natural resources, and planning, in addition to the cabinet's secretary, the head of the cabinet's diwan, and a government spokesperson.On December 10, a KRG delegation arrived in Baghdad and discussed with representatives of the federal government issues related to the budget, oil and gas, and a spectrum of topics of mutual interest.

