25th Gulf Cup: Citizens of GCC countries to enter Iraq without visa

2023/01/01 | 21:16 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Muscat: Citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), countries will be allowed to enter Iraq without an entry visa to attend the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup which will be held during the period from January 6 till January 19,2023.

"Fans of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup will be exempted from visa fees, and their vehicles will be exempted from customs, tax, insurance and sponsorship fees.



Vehicles will enter through Safwan and Arar border crossings only," the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in Iraq said in a statement.





"On the occasion of the 25th Gulf Cup tournament held in the city of Basra, the competent authorities decided to approve the entry stamp for holders of valid passports from the GCC countries and the Republic of Yemen until January 20, 2023, in order to allow entry to Iraq through air, land and sea ports to attend the tournament, " the embassy added.

Iraq will host the tournament for the second time in its history after the first in 1979, when Baghdad, hosted the fifth edition, in which the Iraqi team won its first of three titles.

The Iraqi Football Association launched a website for selling match tickets.



The Organising Committee for the 25th Gulf Championship has allocated five outlets to sell match tickets directly in Basra.

The Arabian Gulf Cup is held once every two years.



The 25th Gulf draw placed Oman national team, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Yemen in the first group.



At the same time, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain, came in the second group.



