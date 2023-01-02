2023/01/02 | 07:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Simon Watkins for the OilPrice.com.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iran Moves To Consolidate Its Grip On Iraq's Oil Sector Iran has long held enormous political, economic, and military sway over neighbouring Iraq through its various military and political proxies, […]

read more Iran "moves to Consolidate Grip on Iraq's Oil Sector" first appeared on Iraq Business News.