PM al-Sudani chairs meeting with economy council
2023/01/02 | 18:54 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia’a Al-Sudani, chaired on Monday a meeting of the Ministerial Council for Economy.

Al-Sudani's media office said in a statement that the meeting discussed the budget bill draft.The meeting parties laid emphasis on the need to implement strategic plans in the fields of health, education, agriculture, and investment opportunities.

