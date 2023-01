PM al-Sudani chairs meeting with economy council

2023/01/02 | 18:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia’a Al-Sudani, chaired on Monday a meeting of the Ministerial Council for Economy.Al-Sudani's media office said in a statement that the meeting discussed the budget bill draft.The meeting parties laid emphasis on the need to implement strategic plans in the fields of health, education, agriculture, and investment opportunities.