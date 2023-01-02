Dr. Kamyab Ghatan and Infection Shield Consulting Inc. Respond to Tripledemic

2023/01/02 | 23:00 - Source: Iraq News

Dr.



Kamyab Ghatan

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a “tripledemic” weaving its way through Canada.



According to a CBC News report, “public health officials have warned that hospitals across Canada are already overburdened with RSV, flu, COVID-19 and other infections.” Canadians who have braced for the annual flu season are now met with the onslaught of other respiratory predators.Dr.



Kamyab Ghatan is the founder of Infection Shield Consulting Inc.



He and his outstanding team of well-trained professionals are on a mission to assist facilities in easing this triple threat.



They create customized sustainable Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) programs that can accommodate senior communities, medical groupings, and businesses.



IPAC is a respected name in the industry and prides itself on delivering excellent results to its many customers.Seniors are among the most vulnerable demographic affected by these diseases.



In fact, because of physiological changes associated with aging and potential underlying health conditions, older people are at a higher risk of developing severe illnesses if they contract these diseases.



According to Canada.ca, “Canada's older population continues to grow rapidly, which increases the number of people living with multiple chronic conditions.”In light of this, the IPAC team realizes the dire need for developing more programs that teach staff, patients, and visitors who function in multiple arenas how to protect themselves and others around them.



These include long-term care, retirement homes, congregate care settings, businesses, etc.



IPAC designs a format specific to the customer’s needs and satisfaction.Dr.



Kamyab Ghatan is an alumnus of Windsor University School of Medicine.



He has a Medical Doctor Degree and B.Sc.



(Hons.) Degree with a specialization in Neuroscience, Biology, and Psychology from the University of Toronto in 2005.For more information on Infection Shield Consulting Inc., including their processes and procedures related to prevention and control practices while promoting staff and patient safety, please contact:

Kamyab GhatanInfection Shield Consulting Inc+1 416-999-6368email us hereVisit us on social media:TwitterLinkedInOther

You just read:

News Provided By

January 02, 2023, 17:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release