CF: Political blocs do not want to hold early elections

2023/01/02 | 23:26 - Source: Shafaq News



Al-Sadr made the call for early elections on Aug.



3. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Shiite Coordination Framework, a coalition of pro-Iranian political forces in Iraq, reiterated its rejection of holding early parliamentary elections.Hassan Fadaam, a CF prominent leader, told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi Parliament's political blocs do not support holding early elections in the coming period."Holding early elections was not a successful experience." He added.It is worth noting that Iraq's latest political crisis started after the October 2021 election results were announced and escalated in June after Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's Sadrist bloc, which has 73 seats, resigned from Parliament.Al-Sadr made the call for early elections on Aug.3.

Sponsored Links