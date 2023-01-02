Erbil hits record high as receiving 60 thousand tourists in new year holiday

2023/01/02 | 23:26 - Source: Shafaq News



The department added.Erbil is considered among the oldest cities in the world and is currently believed to be a hub for a variety of economic, commercial, and touristic activities.Erbil's blend of old meets new -from its mosques to fun parks, picturesque nature, lively nightlife, and elegant hotels- appeal to both the young and the old.



The city boasts a top designer-label shopping experience in one of its malls and is home to the ancient Citadel, one of the oldest continuously inhabited settlements in the world. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ more than two million tourists visited Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, in 2022, including ten thousand in the New Year holiday.The General Directorate of Tourism in Erbil announced that the Governorate received 61,658 tourists during the New Year's celebrations.In 2022, 2,752,000 Iraqis and foreigners visited Erbil.The department added.Erbil is considered among the oldest cities in the world and is currently believed to be a hub for a variety of economic, commercial, and touristic activities.Erbil's blend of old meets new -from its mosques to fun parks, picturesque nature, lively nightlife, and elegant hotels- appeal to both the young and the old.The city boasts a top designer-label shopping experience in one of its malls and is home to the ancient Citadel, one of the oldest continuously inhabited settlements in the world.

Sponsored Links