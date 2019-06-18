Saudi air defenses intercept two Houthi drones

2019/06/18 | 12:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed two bomb-laden
drones launched by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi militia.Col. Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson of the Arab coalition made
the remarks early Tuesday in a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press
Agency (SPA.)Al-Maliki says one drone targeted a residential area in the
southern city of Abha.He added that the other drone was shot down over Yemen.The
Houthis have launched several strikes at Abha since last week, when a missile attack
on the city’s airport wounded 26 people.The drone attacks come amid heightened tensions between Iran and
the US.The West and the UN say Iran arms the Houthis. Tehran denies
that.On
Monday, the UN Security Council condemned the attack by Yemen’s Houthi
militia on the Abha airport “in the strongest terms.”In a statement, the UN called for those behind “these
reprehensible actions” to be held accountable.
Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed two bomb-laden
drones launched by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi militia.Col. Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson of the Arab coalition made
the remarks early Tuesday in a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press
Agency (SPA.)Al-Maliki says one drone targeted a residential area in the
southern city of Abha.He added that the other drone was shot down over Yemen.The
Houthis have launched several strikes at Abha since last week, when a missile attack
on the city’s airport wounded 26 people.The drone attacks come amid heightened tensions between Iran and
the US.The West and the UN say Iran arms the Houthis. Tehran denies
that.On
Monday, the UN Security Council condemned the attack by Yemen’s Houthi
militia on the Abha airport “in the strongest terms.”In a statement, the UN called for those behind “these
reprehensible actions” to be held accountable.