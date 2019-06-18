عربي | كوردى


Saudi air defenses intercept two Houthi drones

2019/06/18 | 12:20
Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed two bomb-laden

drones launched by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi militia.Col. Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson of the Arab coalition made

the remarks early Tuesday in a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press

Agency (SPA.)Al-Maliki says one drone targeted a residential area in the

southern city of Abha.He added that the other drone was shot down over Yemen.The

Houthis have launched several strikes at Abha since last week, when a missile attack

on the city’s  airport wounded 26 people.The drone attacks come amid heightened tensions between Iran and

the US.The West and the UN say Iran arms the Houthis. Tehran denies

that.On

Monday, the UN Security Council condemned the attack by Yemen’s Houthi

militia on the Abha airport “in the strongest terms.”In a statement, the UN called for those behind “these

reprehensible actions” to be held accountable.



