2023/01/03 | 06:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Hassan Jivraj for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraq's tech ecosystem offers bright spot for private sector Despite numerous regional and country-specific challenges, Iraqi start-ups had a good year.Click here to read the full article.

