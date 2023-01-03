2023/01/03 | 06:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for December of 103,281,459 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.332 million barrels per day (bpd), almost equal the 3.329 million bpd exported in November.The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 100,735,151 barrels, while […]

read more Iraq Oil Exports for December Flat, but Revenue Down first appeared on Iraq Business News.