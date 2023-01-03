Two Iraqi soldiers were killed north of Baghdad

2023/01/03 | 15:32 - Source: Shafaq News



A source told Shafaq News agency that an explosive device blew up in a bulldozer in the Al-Tarmiyah district, which killed two, including a policeman, and injured an officer.



In addition, a soldier of the Iraqi army was killed in a clash with ISIS elements inside an orchard in the District.



