Rouhani: Iran will not wage war against any nation

2019/06/18 | 12:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iran

will not wage war against any nation, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday,

a day after the United States announced the deployment of more troops to the

Middle East amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington.Fears of a confrontation between Iran and the

United States have mounted since attacks on two oil tankers at the entrance to

the Gulf on Thursday, which Washington has blamed on Tehran.“Iran will not wage war against any nation,”

Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state TV. “Those facing us are a

group of politicians with little experience.”He added, “Despite all of the Americans’

efforts in the region and their desire to cut off our ties with all of the

world and their desire to keep Iran secluded, they have been unsuccessful.”Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan

announced on Monday the deployment of about 1,000 more troops to the Middle

East for what he said were defensive purposes citing concerns about a threat

from Iran.



