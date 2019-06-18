Home › Baghdad Post › Rouhani: Iran will not wage war against any nation

Rouhani: Iran will not wage war against any nation

2019/06/18 | 12:55



Iran



Iranwill not wage war against any nation, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday,a day after the United States announced the deployment of more troops to theMiddle East amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington.Fears of a confrontation between Iran and theUnited States have mounted since attacks on two oil tankers at the entrance tothe Gulf on Thursday, which Washington has blamed on Tehran."Iran will not wage war against any nation,"Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state TV. "Those facing us are agroup of politicians with little experience."He added, "Despite all of the Americans'efforts in the region and their desire to cut off our ties with all of theworld and their desire to keep Iran secluded, they have been unsuccessful."Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahanannounced on Monday the deployment of about 1,000 more troops to the MiddleEast for what he said were defensive purposes citing concerns about a threatfrom Iran.