Al-Sudani says the government will boost salaries, announce Halabja a governorate

2023/01/03 | 19:18 - Source: Shafaq News



It is our duty to prop up Halabja and support its people who made great sacrifices," he said. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The amounts dedicated to salaries in Iraq's 2023 federal budget increased by nearly fifty percent, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani announced on Tuesday.Speaking in a press conference today, al-Sudani said that the government allocated 62 trillion dinars to salaries instead of 41 trillion.The prime minister said the cabinet will use the legislative recess to study issues related to salaries and contracts, but "the budget still needs a lot of time.""The government is seriously considering a decree to announce Halabja a governorate.It is our duty to prop up Halabja and support its people who made great sacrifices," he said.

