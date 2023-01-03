Al-Sudani: we need international support to recover stolen funds

2023/01/03 | 20:48 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, stressed Iraq's need for international support to recover its stolen funds.Answering the question of Shafaq News agency's correspondent about whether Iraq is coordinating with the International Monetary Fund and the American Federal Bank, during the weekly press conference, al-Sudani said that the stolen funds' file requires local and international follow-up and coordination.He added that a national assessment report about the risks of money laundering and financing of terrorism in Iraq has been submitted today, in conjunction with a discussion about the recovery of funds wasted by corruption.The Prime Minister said that countries who signed international agreements along with Iraq must be committed to contributing to solving this file, noting that Iraq is also committed to implementing these agreements, handing over wanted persons, and recovering the stolen funds.

