Thousands of Kurds travel to Paris for the funerals of three victims killed in shooting attack

2023/01/04 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq News

Members of the Kurdish community pay their respects in front of the flag-drapped coffins of the three Enghien Street shooting victims during a funeral service, in Paris' northern suburb of Villiers-le-Bel, on January 3, 2023.



BERTRAND GUAY / AFP

Thousands of Kurds from across Europe travelled to the Paris suburbs on Tuesday, January 3, for the politically charged funeral of three of their own killed in a December attack in the French capital.

Buses were chartered to bring people from across France and some neighbouring countries to the ceremony in Villiers-le-Bel, north of Paris, local sources said.

Tears and cries of "Martyrs live forever!" greeted the coffins, wrapped in the flags of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Kurdish-controlled Rojava territory in northern Syria.

The huge crowd followed the funeral on giant screens erected in a car park, showing the coffins surrounded by wreaths beneath a portrait of imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan.



Police and security volunteers were on duty outside a hall hired for Tuesday's proceedings.

Members of the Kurdish community carry the flag-drapped coffin of on of the three Enghien Street shooting victims during a funeral service, in Paris' northern suburb of Villiers-le-Bel, on January 3, 2023.



BERTRAND GUAY / AFP

Read more Kurds killed in Paris: Suspect charged, Kurdish community marches to demand 'justice'

A xenophobic gunman, William Malet, is suspected of killing two men and one woman in a December 23 attack on the Ahmet Kaya Kurdish community centre in Paris's 10th district.

His victims were Abdurrahman Kizil, singer and political refugee Mir Perwer and Emine Kara, a leader of the Movement of Kurdish Women in France.

Arrested after the shootings and formally charged on December 26, 69-year-old Mr.



Malet told investigators he had a "pathological" hatred for foreigners and wanted to "murder migrants", prosecutors said.

Members of the Kurdish community carry the flag-drapped coffin of one of the three Enghien Street shooting victims during a funeral service, in Paris' northern suburb of Villiers-le-Bel, on January 3, 2023.



JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Distrust of Turkey

Mr.



Malet, a retired train driver, had a violent criminal history and had just left detention over a previous incident.



But many Kurds in France's 150,000-strong community refuse to believe he acted alone, calling his actions a "terrorist" attack and pointing the finger at Turkey.

Read more Subscribers only Paris shooting: Neighborhood mourns Kurdish victims in silent march

"The anger of the people gathered today has again proven to us how much the Kurdish community believes these murders are political," said a spokesman for the Democratic Council of Kurds in France (CDKF).

Tuesday's funeral recalled another held at the same spot almost exactly 10 years ago after three Kurdish activists linked to the PKK were shot dead, also in Paris's 10th district.



The Turkish suspect in the killings, believed to have had ties to Ankara's secret services, died of cancer in pre-trial detention.

More recently, an April attack in which men were beaten with iron bars at a Kurdish cultural centre in eastern French city Lyon was blamed on members of the banned Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves group.

The PKK, which has waged an almost four-decade armed struggle for greater rights for Turkey's Kurdish minority, is categorised as a terror group by Ankara, Europe and the United States.



Its leader Ocalan is serving a life sentence on a prison island off Istanbul after being captured by Turkish agents in Kenya in 1999.

Members of the Kurdish community gather with flags to pay their respects as they attend a funeral service for the three Enghien Street shooting victims, in Paris' northern suburb of Villiers-le-Bel, on January 3, 2023.



JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Read more Subscribers only How Paris attack upsets fragile balance between French state and Kurdish community

'Battle must continue'

Often described as the world's largest people without a state, Kurds originate in regions spread across Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Iran, with Ankara especially hostile to their striving for a country of their own.

"We feel like they're doing everything they can to crush us, whether it's here or in Turkey," said Celik, a local who attended the funeral and asked that her family name not be published for security reasons.

"We're here because it's our duty, it's a battle our parents fought for many years and that we must continue," she told Agence France Presse (AFP).

Clashes between police and Kurdish demonstrators in the immediate aftermath of the December killings ratcheted up tensions between nominal NATO allies Turkey and France.

Read more Subscribers only Paris shooting suspect admits 'pathological hatred of foreigners'

We are interested in your experience using the site.

Send feedback

Ankara's foreign ministry summoned the French ambassador to complain of "black propaganda launched by (the) PKK".



The CDKF called Tuesday's ceremony an "opportunity for those who wish to pay their final respects...



before the bodies are repatriated to their native soil" for burial.

CDKF activists plan a march Wednesday in tribute to the December victims, on the street where the shootings took place.



On Saturday, a "grand march" of the Kurdish community – originally planned to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2013 shootings – will set off from Paris's Gare du Nord rail hub.

Le Monde with AFP