2023/01/04 | 05:26 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani (pictured), has announced revenues of more than $115 billion from exporting crude oil for the year 2022.
More than 1,209 billion barrels of crude oil were exported, giving a daily export rate is approximately 3.320 million barrels per day (bpd).
The oil was bought by […]
The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani (pictured), has announced revenues of more than $115 billion from exporting crude oil for the year 2022.
More than 1,209 billion barrels of crude oil were exported, giving a daily export rate is approximately 3.320 million barrels per day (bpd).
The oil was bought by […]
read more Iraq earns $115bn from Oil Exports in 2022 first appeared on Iraq Business News.