2023/01/04 | 05:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani (pictured), has announced revenues of more than $115 billion from exporting crude oil for the year 2022.More than 1,209 billion barrels of crude oil were exported, giving a daily export rate is approximately 3.320 million barrels per day (bpd).The oil was bought by […]

read more Iraq earns $115bn from Oil Exports in 2022 first appeared on Iraq Business News.