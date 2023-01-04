2023/01/04 | 05:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Nawzad Sheikh Kamil, Director General of Trade at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, said that the KRG exports in 2022, compared to 2021, increased to 672.767 million dollars and imports increased to 15.403 billion dollars."In 2022, the Ministry of Trade and Industry issued 5,204 import licenses and 168 export licenses for various agricultural […]

read more Trade with Iraqi Kurdistan Increases first appeared on Iraq Business News.