Iraq yields +7 billion dollars from crude sales in December

2023/01/04 | 10:20 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraq collectively grossed more than 7.6 billion dollars from oil sales in December 2022, according to the Iraqi Ministry of oil.
Crude oil exports amounted to 103,281,000 barrels, yielding 7.606 billion dollars, the Ministry said.
Revenues from oilfields in Mid and south Iraq exports amounted to 7.418 billion dollars, while Kirkuk oilfields, via Ceyhan port, contributed 167 billion dollars.
Crude oil exports amounted to 103,281,000 barrels, yielding 7.606 billion dollars, the Ministry said.
Revenues from oilfields in Mid and south Iraq exports amounted to 7.418 billion dollars, while Kirkuk oilfields, via Ceyhan port, contributed 167 billion dollars.