Iraq increases holdings of US treasuries after a multi-billion buy-off in October 2022

2023/01/04 | 13:02 - Source: Shafaq News



According to the table, Iraq bought treasuries for 38 billion dollars back in October.



The value of these treasuries increased by 86%, 76%, and 16% compared to 2021, 2020, and 2019, respectively.



In 2012, Iraq's owned 48.3 billion dollars in US government debt instruments.



It decreased by 29% the following year.



Japan, followed by China and the United Kingdom, boasts the largest investments in US treasury bonds worldwide.



