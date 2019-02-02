Bomb targets teachers' van in Manbij, kills driver - report

2019/02/02 | 13:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — A bomb on the outskirts of the northern Syrian city of Manbij exploded on Friday, according to local reports.
A van carrying teachers and a driver were struck in the morning hours, Hawar News reported.Five teachers were said to be injured in the blast that killed the driver, it added.Manbij internal security forces responded to the scene to transport the wounded to a hospital.The location was a highway southwest of Manbij city.The news agency is close the dominate force in the region, the Peoples' Protection Units (YPG).There have been a recent uptick in the number of explosions targeting civilians, local forces, and coalition personnel since US President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw from Syria in December. Some of the attacks have been claimed by ISIS. Others have been blamed on Turkish-backed proxy fighters.
Update: 1:25 p.m.
A van carrying teachers and a driver were struck in the morning hours, Hawar News reported.Five teachers were said to be injured in the blast that killed the driver, it added.Manbij internal security forces responded to the scene to transport the wounded to a hospital.The location was a highway southwest of Manbij city.The news agency is close the dominate force in the region, the Peoples' Protection Units (YPG).There have been a recent uptick in the number of explosions targeting civilians, local forces, and coalition personnel since US President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw from Syria in December. Some of the attacks have been claimed by ISIS. Others have been blamed on Turkish-backed proxy fighters.
Update: 1:25 p.m.