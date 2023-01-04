US Removes some Iraqi Entities from Sanctions List

2023/01/04 | 13:58 - Source: Iraq News

The U.S.



Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has deleted the following Iraq-related entities from its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list:

MIDCO FINANCE S.A.



(a.k.a.



MIDCO FINANCIAL S.A.; a.k.a.



MONTANA MANAGEMENT INC.), 57 Rue du Rhone, Geneva CH-1204, Switzerland; Panama; US FEIN CH-660-0-469-982-0 (United States); Switzerland [IRAQ2].

AL-DULAIMI, Khalaf (a.k.a.



AL-DULAYMI, Khalaf M.M.); DOB 25 Jan 1932; Passport #H0044232 (Iraq) (individual) [IRAQ2].

The United Nations Security Council had also removed them from its Sanctions List of individuals and entities in May 2022.

Khalaf Al-Dulaymi, also associated with Midco Financial, was a principal of Montana Management, which reportedly owned substantial shares of stock in one or more French firms on behalf of senior officials of the former regime of Saddam Hussein.

(Sources: OFAC, UN)