Turkish aerial bombardment starts a huge fire in Duhok

2023/01/04 | 15:14 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes reportedly bombed sites in the north of Kurdistan's governorate of Duhok earlier today, Wednesday.
A source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish warcraft carried out two airstrikes against sites of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Amadiyah's district of Derlok.
A huge fire broke out in nearby farms, causing heavy material losses, according to the source.
