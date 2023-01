Turkish aerial bombardment starts a huge fire in Duhok

2023/01/04 | 15:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes reportedly bombed sites in the north of Kurdistan's governorate of Duhok earlier today, Wednesday.A source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish warcraft carried out two airstrikes against sites of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Amadiyah's district of Derlok.A huge fire broke out in nearby farms, causing heavy material losses, according to the source.