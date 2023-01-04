Iraq's legislative body to resume activities next week

2023/01/04 | 16:46 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraq's parliament will inaugurate the second legislative term of its second year next Monday, with laws on election, pensions, and oil resources on the assembly's agenda, a member of the State of Law bloc said on Wednesday.
"The second term of the second legislative year will begin on Monday, January 9th," Lawmaker Aref al-Hamami told Shafaq News Agency.
The new term, according to al-Hamami, will look into amendments to laws on election, unified pensions, oil and gas, and a variety of other important laws.
On December 8, 2022, the Iraqi legislative body started a 30-day legislative recess that ends next week.
On October 8, 2022, the parliament postponed the recess for an entire month to "pass pivotal laws"
