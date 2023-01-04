KRG implemented 80 projects valued at 29 billion dinars in Erbil: official

2023/01/04 | 17:36 - Source: Shafaq News



KRG's media office said in a statement that the projects were funded by the budget dedicated to the governorates and the incomes of the Erbil municipality.



