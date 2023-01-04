Under pouring rain, demonstrators gather to demand reversing the Iraqi dinar's devaluation

2023/01/04 | 18:06 - Source: Shafaq News



Rain-soaked, the demonstrators who mounted a pick-up loaded with speakers waved the Iraqi flag and chanted slogans denouncing the devaluation decision taken by former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's cabinet.



On Dec.



19, 2020, the Central Bank of Iraq opted to devalue the dinar against the US dollar, which dropped from 1,182 dinars to 1,450 dinars per $1.



The move was prompted by the financial crisis that hit the country in the wake of the COVID-driven drop in global oil prices to less than $30 a barrel.



To secure the public servants' salaries, Iraq had resorted to loans from banks and the re-deduction of bonds to the Ministry of Finance, which amounted to more than 30 trillion dinars ($20.6 billion).



The demonstrators urged incumbent Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani to reconsider the devaluation decision and restore the former exchange rate.



